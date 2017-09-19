'Splatoon 2' gameplay news: Latest update features new weapon; classic Kelp Dome returns

A promotional poster by the shooter video game by Nintendo, "Splatoon 2." Facebook/NintendoSwitch

The video game by Nintendo "Splatoon 2" has been released and it now features new weapons along with a not-so-new stage for players to utilize and have fun in. The Kelp Dome has made a triumphant return to "Splatoon 2" to serve as a new setting that will allow players to explore and discover strategies to best splat their foes.

According to Nintendo Wire, the news was released on Nintendo Direct, where they announced the new weapon called the Heavy Splatling Deco which can be retrieved in the Ammo Knights weapons shop. As for the new stage, it is none other than the Kelp Dome, which is a rehash of one of the maps from the first "Splatoon" game. It is considered to be one of the most exciting maps from the previous title.

The new iteration of the map will see some improvements over the first one, which should give loyal "Splatoon" fans something to be hyped about.

Gamespot described the Heavy Splatling Deco as a sub-weapon that is a modified version of the original base form, the Heavy Splatting. The weapon will allow players to have access to a "bedazzled" ink tank. The ink tank gives players access to the Splash Wall ability. Thus, players will be able to use an ink barrier for a limited amount of time.

Video Gamer reported that the Heavy Splatling Deco also allow players to make use of the recently released skill which is the Bubble Blower. It releases three bubbles that float around the map. After a short period of time, the three bubbles eventually explode, spreading a large amount of the team's ink around the map. Opposing players can shoot the bubbles so that they can explode prematurely.

"Splatoon 2" has been well received by its fans and by video game critics, and Nintendo is doing a good job of constantly and consistently releasing new material to keep its players happy. According to Cinema Blend, Nintendo has promised even more updates in the near future.

The updates are now live for the Nintendo Switch.