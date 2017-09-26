'Splatoon 2' gameplay news: Familiar place with new weapons

A promotional poster by the shooter video game by Nintendo, "Splatoon 2." Facebook/NintendoSwitch

Video game company Nintendo launched "Splatoon 2" on July 21 bringing in new weapons alongside its familiar stage for players to have fun. The team-based third person shooter game which was released on Nintendo Switch will go back to using The Kelp Dome as its new setting to have players explore the universe and craft their battle plans to best defeat their enemies.

The game's first iteration "Splatoon" also had The Kelp Dome as its settings and it was one the favorite stages of the players. Nintendo decided to bring it back at the resounding request of the fans.

Nintendo describes The Kelp Dome as a facility with a modern agricultural landscape. This aesthetic feature can also be seen on the first version of the game in 2015. The developers have also placed additional features to The Kelp Dome in "Splatoon 2." Grates can now be seen within the dome and players can slip through these grates while going after an opponent or dodging a shot. Players are warned, though, to stay away from the catwalks as these areas do not have a lot of coverage.

New weapons can also be expected such as the Tenta Brella, which offers more of a defensive boost. The equipment provides a shield to the players when it opens just like an umbrella. It also gives extra protection since it can cover several players at once with its tent-like size.

There is also the new skill called Bubble Blower. The skill, which allows players to release three bubbles, will travel and float around the map. The bubbles then explode after a short amount of time, spreading vast amounts of ink around the map. Players from the opposite will have to shoot them down to minimize their potential damage.

"Splatoon 2" has fans and critics praising the game and its developer Nintendo for its constant release of new material without compromising the quality of the game.