Spike TV's 'The Mist' season 1 episode 2 recap, spoilers: The Mist holds the residents of Bridgeville hostage
After the events in the premiere episode of "The Mist" season 1, the residents of Bridgeville, Maine are now realizing the real danger of "The Mist." At this point, the enemy in the foggy haze has neither shown itself to the townspeople nor the TV audience tuning into the show. In the next episode, things will take more of a severe turn when Kevin's (Morgan Spector) nemesis, the policeman Connor Heisel (Darren Pettie), locks him, Mia (Danica Curcic) and Bryan (Okezie Morro) up in the church basement.
All three are not on good terms with Connor since it was revealed in the first episode that the cop's son Jay (Luke Cosgrove) was accused of raping Kevin's daughter Alex (Gus Birney). Meanwhile at the mall, Jay will confront and convince Alex that he did not rape her. The two high school kids have not interacted yet since Alex tries to avoid talking to Jay at every turn.
In the preview of the following episodes, a scene is shown where Eve, Alex, and others at the mall will fill up balloons and attach notes to it that reads, "We're in the mall. Please help us." It is apparent that they will do whatever it takes to be saved and not get killed by the mysterious mist.
In a pivotal turn at the mall in the recently-aired episode, Eve and company discovered a dead body in the admin area through a drone which, unfortunately, got stuck under a table. She and Clint (Mishka Thébaud) then went inside the misty admin hallway to retrieve the drone.
It turned out, however, that Clint was actually connected to Arrowhead, the secret government project that somehow may be connected to the mist's origin. Eve questioned Clint about Arrowhead but he pulled a gun on her to try and kill her. Eve, however, managed to shoot and kill Clint, and then escaped the mist back to the main mall.
Will the people of Bridgeville manage to get it together and focus on overcoming the mist?
Season 1 episode 3 of "The Mist" will air on Thursday, July 6, at 10 p.m. EDT on Spike TV.
