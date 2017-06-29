'Spiderman: Homecoming' spoilers: Cast list confirms two new villains

Over the past months, fans have eagerly waited to learn which villains will go against the superhero in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Fortunately, Sony just released the official cast list, confirming the return of many familiar faces and the introduction of two new villains, The Prowler and The Scorpion.

Donald Grover is taking on the role of The Prowler, also known as Aaron Davis in real life. The sneak-thief is known by fans for one notable adventure, breaking into Oscorp and taking home a genetically-modified spider.

The Prowler unwittingly took it home, but the spider did not bite him. Instead, it bit his nephew, Miles Morales, who was just around to give his uncle a visit. Similar with what happened to Peter Parker (Tom Holland), the young man also acquired superhuman abilities and later went on to become the Ultimate Spider-Man.

The Movie Pilot believes the relationship between The Prowler and Miles is a suggestion that more of the future superhero will be seen in Marvel's Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In one of the Ultimate Comics issues, The Tinkerer paid The Prowler to steal advanced tech for him. However, when the discovery of his nephew's true identity was put at stake, The Prowler killed The Tinkerer and stole his technology.

Advertisement

The next villain, The Scorpion or Mac Gargan, will be played by "Orphan Black" actor Mac Gargan. The character was not always a bad guy. He started out as a private investigator hired to uncover Spider-Man's real identity. In order to take on this mission, he had agreed to undergo an experiment that turned him into The Scorpion.

This villain is a superhuman powerhouse. He dons a full-body armor made of two layers of light steel mesh that is separated by a thin layer of insulated rubber. Just like a real scorpion, he has a deadly seven-foot mechanical tail equipped with projectile weapons. It is also capable of squirting an acidic spray. Even though the experimentation made The Scorpion substantially stronger and more durable than Spider-man, it severely affected his brain. His relentless vendetta against the superhero is just one of the many results of his warped thinking.

On a brighter note, Holland hinted at the possible appearance of another superhero. During the climax of "Iron Man 2," a small boy dressed up like Iron Man was about to be killed by a drone. Fortunately, Iron Man swooped in to save his life. After the movie, fans speculated that the child could be a young version of Peter. Just recently, Holland confirmed the theory to Huffington Post.

"Maybe I've just done a big, old spoiler, but it's out there now. It's cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning," the actor teased.