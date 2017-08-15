'Spider-Man' spin-off 'Silver & Black' release date, plot news: Spidey will not appear in frequent allies' movie

An image featuring Silver Sable with Spider-Man. Marvel

The "Spider-Man" spin-off, "Silver & Black," will be arriving in early 2019 but will not be crossing over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Sony Pictures' "Silver & Black" will be coming out in February 2019. It comes off the heels of another announcement that the studio's other movie, "Venom," will be arriving in theaters in October 2018. This means both movies will come out within just months of each other.

The former will feature the heroes Black Cat and Silver Sable, who both appear frequently with Spider-Man in the comics.

Black Cat aka Felicia Hardy is a skilled burglar, athlete and martial artist. She was also imbued with tychokinesis, which is the ability to manipulate fields of probability. This means that she can influence luck or the chances of whoever is in her line of sight. She first appeared in the 194th issue of "Amazing Spider-Man" in 1979.

Silver Sable aka Silver Sablinova is the CEO of Silver Sable International, a mercenary-for-hire company. She is a trained martial artist and has indomitable will wherein she is able to withstand psychic attacks.

The upcoming movie will not exist in the same continuity as the MCU which Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron-Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and the rest of the Marvel superheroes inhabit. "Silver & Black" will exist in its own universe where Spider-Man is acknowledged but apparently will not be appearing in any of its movies.

This may be confusing to some but this was apparently the result of a rights issue. Sony owns the Spider-Man movie character properties which include Black Cat, Silver Sable and Venom. Disney's Marvel struck a deal with Sony so they could use the Spider-Man character in the movies but for others like Black Cat and Silver Sable, they would remain separate.

"Silver & Black" will hit theaters on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.