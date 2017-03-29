'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer, news: Iron Man mentors Spider-Man; Captain America makes his cameo, teaser reveals
Marvel has a number of films slated to launch this year, one of which will be about the new Avenger, Spider-Man. In the hero's first Marvel standalone film, he will be joined by a few members of the Avengers, the latest trailer teases.
In "Spider-Man: Homecoming," fans will not only see the teenage Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his mentor Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, (Robert Downey Jr.), but viewers will also see Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America, (Chris Evans) in a brief moment. The clip shows Evans on a TV screen, teaching kids the importance of being physically fit. Peter is in P.E. class when the Captain makes his cameo.
When Peter's friend and classmate Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), who knows that he is behind the Spider-Man mask, asks him, "Do you know him too?" Peter proudly answers with, "Stole his shield."
The trailer reveals how close the two teenage boys are. And based on the clip alone, it seems like Ned intends to keep his friend's secret. In a particular scene, he even asks if he could try on Spider-Man's suit. And he does.
It is important to note that since the previous "Avengers" movie, Spider-Man's outfit has been revamped, most likely by Tony, who recruited him into the league of superheroes. Given Peter's age, the billionaire playboy philanthropist worries about his new recruit's desire to help rid the world, or the city at least, of evil. He urges him to leave the crime fighting to the people assigned to do it.
When Peter defies his mentor's advice, he goes on the hunt for the bad guys and nearly kills a number of people on a ferry. Iron Man, however, manages to get there on time. When he asks for his suit back, Peter makes an appeal, saying, "But I'm nothing without this suit." Iron Man responds, "If you're nothing without this suit, then you shouldn't have it."
Furthermore, Holland has reprised his role for the upcoming "Avengers" movie, titled "Infinity War." So far, Marvel has confirmed that he will be joined by Robert Downey Jr. and "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt as Star-Lord.
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" hits theaters this July 7.
-
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
-
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
- 'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
- 'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror
- 'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley
- How do evil spirits work? Can we inherit them from our ancestors?
- Was Christopher Columbus really a Jew fleeing persecution by the Spanish Inquisition?
- Christians are to the fore in efforts to find homes in the UK for thousands of Syrian refugees
- Render unto Caesar: The new pound coin has an uncomfortable message for the Church
- A Christian ministry brings healing to Jewish children and seniors in Ukraine
- A family in the United States is battling for the right to name their daughter 'Allah'
- US pastor charged for 'illegal' Bible study in Russia appeals to European Court of Human Rights
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- Will Northern Ireland's political meltdown scupper Pope Francis' visit next year?
- Another Catholic priest killed in spiralling Mexico violence
- 'The devil's come down': How rape and murder are stalking the displaced of South Sudan
- Terror will never drive us apart, pledge Archbishops, Imams and Chief Rabbi