'Spider-Man: Homecoming' trailer, news: Iron Man mentors Spider-Man; Captain America makes his cameo, teaser reveals

Marvel has a number of films slated to launch this year, one of which will be about the new Avenger, Spider-Man. In the hero's first Marvel standalone film, he will be joined by a few members of the Avengers, the latest trailer teases.

In "Spider-Man: Homecoming," fans will not only see the teenage Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his mentor Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, (Robert Downey Jr.), but viewers will also see Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America, (Chris Evans) in a brief moment. The clip shows Evans on a TV screen, teaching kids the importance of being physically fit. Peter is in P.E. class when the Captain makes his cameo.

When Peter's friend and classmate Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), who knows that he is behind the Spider-Man mask, asks him, "Do you know him too?" Peter proudly answers with, "Stole his shield."

The trailer reveals how close the two teenage boys are. And based on the clip alone, it seems like Ned intends to keep his friend's secret. In a particular scene, he even asks if he could try on Spider-Man's suit. And he does.

It is important to note that since the previous "Avengers" movie, Spider-Man's outfit has been revamped, most likely by Tony, who recruited him into the league of superheroes. Given Peter's age, the billionaire playboy philanthropist worries about his new recruit's desire to help rid the world, or the city at least, of evil. He urges him to leave the crime fighting to the people assigned to do it.

When Peter defies his mentor's advice, he goes on the hunt for the bad guys and nearly kills a number of people on a ferry. Iron Man, however, manages to get there on time. When he asks for his suit back, Peter makes an appeal, saying, "But I'm nothing without this suit." Iron Man responds, "If you're nothing without this suit, then you shouldn't have it."

Furthermore, Holland has reprised his role for the upcoming "Avengers" movie, titled "Infinity War." So far, Marvel has confirmed that he will be joined by Robert Downey Jr. and "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt as Star-Lord.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" hits theaters this July 7.