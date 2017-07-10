'Spider-Man: Homecoming' sequel release date, plot news: Follow-up will deal with 'Avengers: Infinity War' aftermath

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" hit cinemas on July 7 to fans and moviegoers after months of promotion and anticipation.

According to Box Office Mojo, the superhero movie earned $250 million worldwide and $117 million domestically over the weekend making it No. 1 in the United States. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is already planned to have a sequel and a release date has been set for 2019.

According to a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained that the five-movie storyline of "Captain America: Civil War," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Avengers: Infinity War," the untitled "Infinity War" sequel and the "Homecoming" sequel will be an ongoing journey of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Feige further expressed:

"In the way that the events of 'Civil War' directly inform the opening of 'Homecoming' and his state of mind as he goes back to high school, so too will the events of the next two 'Avengers' movies as he continues with high school."

Therefore, the sequel to "Spider-Man: Homecoming" will be about what will take place in "Infinity War" and its untitled sequel. These two movies will deal with the Avengers taking on the threat of the cosmic villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Spider-Man will be in this fight. Feige affirmed further:

"This original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled 'Avengers' in May of 2019 and then two months later it will be Peter and Spider-Man (on July 5, 2019) that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there."

Moviegoers will find out how the events with Thanos and the space struggle will affect Parker as he continues with high school in Queens, New York.

In related news, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" director Jon Watts has not confirmed whether he will be directing the sequel. He said he will take it "one movie at a time" but Holland is confident that Watts will return for the follow-up installment.

The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel will arrive on July 5, 2019.