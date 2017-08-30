'Spider-Man: Homecoming' passes 'Iron Man' sales at domestic box office

Promotional photo for "Spiderman: Homecoming" Facebook/MarvelSpiderMan

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017) has officially surpassed "Iron Man" (2008) at the box office.

The latest "Spider-Man" movie starring Tom Holland made $2.7 million over this weekend, bringing the film's domestic total to $318.8 million. "Iron Man"'s 2008 domestic box office total was $318 million.

"Spider-Man" has still yet to premiere in China, which will surely boost the movie's sales. Tom Holland is said to make an appearance, and Marvel has just released a set of new "Spider-Man" posters particularly for a Chinese audience.

A recent "Avengers 4" photo revealed the answer to the "Spider-Man" cliffhanger: a close-up shot of Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) shows an engagement ring on her finger.

The movie had Potts trying to prepare Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Holland) for a press conference so he could introduce his superhero persona to the world officially. Parker refused, however, and left Potts and Tony Stark/Ironman (Robert Downey, Jr.) with a group of reporters but no news to give. Put on the spot, Stark asks his bodyguard to hand him an engagement ring.

Fans were left hanging at the time, but with the leaked photo, it looks like the Potts-Stark wedding is on.

TONY STARK AND PEPPER POTTS ARE ENGAGED TONY STARK AND PEPPER POTTS ARE ENGAGED TONY STARK AND PEPPER POTTS ARE ENGAGED pic.twitter.com/qTzO9gHXSJ — Lynn

The "Spider-Man" film follows Parker as he returns home from his stint with the Avengers. Under the supervision of Tony Stark/Iron Man, Parker tries to return to his daily routine even as he settles into his new identity as Spider-Man. Parker is challenged once again when the villain Vulture (Michael Keaton) is set on destroying his life.

Meanwhile, the first "Iron Man" movie showed billionaire philanthropist Stark being kidnapped by terrorists, who try and force him to build a devastating weapon. Stark builds an armored suit instead, which he uses to escape his captors and return to America. Back in the US, he further develops his suit to combat crime and terrorism in the country.

"Iron Man" was the film that opened the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Downey has since starred in two "Iron Man" sequels, two "Avengers" movies, "Captain America: Civil War," and "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Both Downey and Holland are coming back to "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018.