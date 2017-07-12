'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Easter eggs, sequel rumors: Sinister Six to show up in next movie?

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" arrived in theaters on Friday, July 7 and scored big with $117 million on its first weekend in the United States. This reboot included a number of Easter eggs which fans might be able to catch. Here are some of them.

When Herman Schultz aka Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine) met Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) on the ferry to close an arms deal, a scorpion tattoo can be seen on Gargan's neck.

In the comics, MacDonald "Mac" Gargan first appeared in "Amazing Spider-Man" No. 19 back in 1964. He became the subject of an experiment that that gave him superhuman strength, speed, agility and reflexes. Unfortunately, he lost his sanity and revealed himself as the Scorpion in issue No. 20 of "Amazing Spider-Man" the following year.

In the post-credits scene of "Homecoming," Gargan and Adrian Toomes aka Vulture (Michael Keaton) met in jail and talked about Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Coincidentally in the comics, Vulture was part of the Sinister Six, a group of villains aimed at defeating Spider-Man. Scorpion later joined the group which had grown to 12 members and as such, became the Sinister Twelve.

Fans speculate that a similar Sinister Six group consisting of Vulture, Scorpion, Shocker and more may be in the offing in future "Spider-Man" sequels.

Another Easter egg was noticed when Spider-Man asked Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) the whereabouts of Vulture. Davis tipped him about Vulture then casually mentioned that he didn't want dangerous weapons in his neighborhood because he had a nephew.

In the comics, Miles Morales' uncle was Aaron Davis. Morales could be the nephew Davis was referring to in his chat with Spider-Man. Morales is the next iteration of Spider-Man in the comics and first appeared in "Ultimate Comics Fallout" No. 4 in 2011.

In a scene towards the end of the film, Michelle (Zendaya) revealed to her friends that she can be called "MJ," which in the comics is the name of Spider-Man's love interest, Mary Jane Watson.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is currently showing in cinemas. It is the 16th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).