'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2' plot rumors: Tom Holland teases sequel details, villains

It has only been days since "Spider-Man: Homecoming" opened in theaters yet many are already yearning for the next installment of the popular franchise. Now, Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man, has shared some of the story ideas and plot points that the sequel could explore.

In an interview with Collider, the 21-year-old English actor said the general themes of "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" are already beginning to be discussed. The planned sequel is intended to follow Parker's junior year of high school.

"I will be on 'Spider-Man 2' about mid-July next year," Holland explained. "I think the most interesting thing about a young man's life is his journey from being a boy to a man, and imagine seeing that journey while having superpowers. That's something I know I'm definitely excited to explore. I know Kevin [Feige] and the rest of the team are very excited to explore."

As to who the potential villains are going to be, Holland said fans must patiently wait and see who director Jon Watts will choose. While discussion of the villains has not started yet, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige hopes to see never-before-seen live-action enemies instead of recycled ones from previous films.

"We are excited to use characters that you haven't seen before on screen," Feige told The Toronto Sun, adding, "So that narrows it down a little bit in terms of who will pop up next."

One of the more likely candidates to face Spider-Man in the sequel is Scorpion. In the film's first post-credits scene, Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton) is seen behind bars when his fellow inmate Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) asks him to reveal Spider-Man's identity but to no avail.

Reports have speculated that Mac will probably become obsessed with finding out Spider-Man's real identity, driving him down the path to becoming Scorpion in future films. In the comics, Scorpion is one of Spider-Man's biggest adversaries.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" is expected to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.