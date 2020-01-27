Special task force investigating pastor's disappearance asks for more time

A special task force set up to investigate the disappearance of a pastor in Malaysia has asked for more time to prepare its findings.

The task force was created after Malaysia's Human Rights Commission, the Suhakam, concluded that a special branch of police was behind the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh.

He was abducted near his home in Petaling Jaya, West Malaysia, on February 13, 2017. At the time of his disappearance, eyewitnesses claim to have seen his car surrounded by three black SUVs.

His disappearance followed accusations of preaching to Muslims - proselytism and converting from Islam are forbidden in the majority-Muslim country.

The task force investigating his disappearance is led by retired high court judge Abd Rahim Uda.

Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the task force has asked for more time to compile its report, International Christian Concern reports.

"I hope the report can be ready in a month and submitted to the ministry," Yassin said.

Koh's wife, Susanna, spoke of the family's heartache at a public forum held in Kuala Lumpar earlier this month.

She said the family were "frozen in grief" over his disappearance.

"Because we did not have a funeral, everyday is a funeral," she said, according to Free Malaysia Today.