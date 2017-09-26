'Southern Charm' season 5 rumors: Show to return without Landon Clements

The cast of Bravo's reality TV show, "Southern Charm." Facebook/SouthernCharmBravo

It seems like "Southern Charm" season 5 will return to the television screens, as the show's stars have hinted about it on social media. However, fans may not see Landon Clements anymore, as she already revealed on Instagram that she will not join future installments and will focus on her career in real estate instead. Other new characters may also be included in the upcoming season.

Fans of the reality TV series have been waiting for an official confirmation of its renewal. Although Bravo has not yet commented on the matter, there have been some hints indicating that there will be a "Southern Charm" season 5 in the future. The first hint came from Clements, who wrote on social media that she will not be returning to the show.

Her remarks came out after an Instagram follower criticized her, saying, "Soo pretty!!! but lately on the show, your personality and lack of girl code/desperately throwing yourself on Austen...does not match up with your beautiful looks. Hopefully, if there's another season we can see the inside you match up with the outside you."

In response to the comment, the 35-year-old beauty wrote, as quoted by People, that she has never been anything but friends with her male co-stars. She then noted, "I won't be returning this season and heading back to California to pursue my career in real estate." Clements joined the Bravo series in season 2, and it appears she will be exiting it after two installments.

Meanwhile, Thomas Ravenel might be seen with his new girlfriend in season 5. As reported by Radar Online, Ashley Jacobs could be part of the upcoming installment of "Southern Charm."

One source revealed, "She is not replacing anyone. She's not getting paid and she's only relevant because she's dating Thomas." At the very least, fans can expect a cameo from the 32-year-old Jacobs. The informant further said, "She may or may not be present during filming. It all depends on what they choose to film with Thomas."