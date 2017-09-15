'South Park: The Fractured but Whole' hailed as a comedic success

Familiar faces from the TV show will welcome players for the second time around in the new "South Park" game. Steam website

Gamers who find merriment in fart jokes, dark humour, and unapologetic social commentary will have plenty to like in "South Park: The Fractured but Whole," Ubisoft's new game. True to its namesake, the game is based on the hit animated comedy television series "South Park."

The sequel to the 2014 "South Park: The Stick of Truth" from the same company, "Fractured but Whole" takes on its predecessor's formula of turn-based role-playing game (RPG). A preview or test demo for the said sequel was made available on the first week of September for several video game journalists in Ubisoft's San Francisco headquarters.

Needless to say, the preview had them praising the game for its humor. Daily Star even claimed that "Fractured but Whole" was the funniest game that people can play this year.

The sequel's precise timing in its delivery of jokes and its original source material, makes the game unique from most of the comedy games released in the past. "Fractured but Whole" even manages to stay true to the show's 2.5D art style, and playing the game makes it look like players are watching an intricately interactive "South Park" episode.

Much like "South Park," the game has scathing social commentary. One notable jab at the current social prejudice is seen in the in-game skin color discrimination. As reported by Eurogamer, while the game separately features a range of difficulty settings, the difficulty will affect the color of the character's skin.

This was also shown in one of Eurogamer's character creation videos of "Fractured But Whole," with the game character "Eric Cartman" narrating a disclaimer that the skin color being based on difficulty settings will not affect combat, and just every other aspect of the player's whole life.

This is only one of "South Park's" many controversial moments that fans of the franchise keep coming back for. Devotees will be happy to know that "Fractured but Whole" has those in spades, along with improved combat mechanics and gameplay.

"South Park: The Fractured but Whole" is set for release on Oct.17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.