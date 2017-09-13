'South Park' season 21 release date news: First episode will be about white supremacists

A promotional poster for season 21 of the animated show "South Park." Facebook/southpark

"South Park" season 21 is just about to air, and the first episode will be tackling the issue of race. Given the recent news about the white supremacists in Charlottesville, "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker did not allow the moment to pass without a little bit of social commentary through the cartoon.

In a teaser preview that was recently released, it was shown that a group of white supremacists are rallying, holding up banners, and angrily accusing people of taking their jobs. There is a man who is dressed like Mel Gibson in the movie "Braveheart" with matching shield and face paint. The group of activists were also shown bearing torches, and Randy Marsh voiced by Trey Parker, pleads to a judge that he wants to help regarding this issue.

According to Rolling Stone, the title of the first episode will be "White People Renovating Houses," and the preview mirrored the events that occurred in the Virginia Campus last month. The episode synopsis stated that Randy Marsh will be struggling to understand the implications of being white in this day and age. The fearless animated series holds no punches when it comes to current events, and fans cannot wait what season 21 has in store.

According to TV Guide, the relevance of the episode stems from the fact that things in Charlottesville grew disproportionately violent, leaving one person dead and numerous others injured after the demonstration occurred. It would not be surprising at all if the show will feature President Trump speaking regarding the issue, and if this were the case, it would be interesting to see how the creators would pull it off.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Parker and Stone originally intended to go back to the roots of the "South Park" story, creating episodes that are not politically related. However, with the plot of the first episode of season 21 already out, the cat is out of the bag, and audiences will be seeing more social commentary from "South Park." They also added that Cartman voiced by Parker as well, might end up breaking up with his girlfriend.

Season 21 of "South Park" will air on Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. EDT on Comedy Central.