Sound and light to fill Ripon Cathedral in commemoration of first steps on the moon 50 years ago

(Photo: Ripon Cathedral) Ripon Cathedral

Ripon Cathedral will be transformed by sound and light next month to celebrate 50 years since man first walked on the moon.

The Son et Lumiere event on March 15 will combine projections of the solar system across the cathedral walls while Holst's The Planets is played on the magnificent Lewis Organ.

As film projections inspired by time and space span across the ancient interior, the cathedral's lay clerks will also be providing a soundtrack of choral pieces to dramatic effect.

The cathedral's curate, Rev Caitlin Carmichael-Davies said the event was a fitting way to commemorate the first steps taken by man on the moon back in 1969.

'Medieval church builders knew exactly how to use light and space to create buildings which continue to inspire today,' she said.

'The cathedral's nave is one of the widest in the country and provides wonderful acoustics and a stunning backdrop for the experience.'

She added: 'We'll be bringing 21st century technology, intermingled with timeless readings and music, to show the building to its best advantage and create a unique spectacle within these ancient walls - I can't wait to see it all unfold.'

It's not the only time that Ripon Cathedral will be specially lit up in the coming weeks as it will be hosting a planetarium on February 23 as part of Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty's Dark Skies Festival.

As part of the event, people will be able to enjoy an immersive digital walk-through of the International Space Station with Tim Peake.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson said: 'These events are continuing an existing Ripon theme of celebrating the moon landing and human interest in the "heavens".'

The Son et Lumiere starts at 7.30pm on March 15 with tickets available for £10 from the cathedral shop.