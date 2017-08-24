Sony Xperia XZ1 slated to make its debut at this year's IFA

Official logo of Sony Xperia. Twitter courtesy of Sony Xperia

Sony is slated to launch new flagship phones by the end of the year during the IFA 2017, one of the largest trade shows in the world, and it will be held in Berlin, Germany on Aug. 31. This time, three new devices will be introduced — the Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact, and X1.

Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact & Xperia X1 Tech Specs Unveiled Before IFA 2017 Launch https://t.co/Df8ToW7kOG pic.twitter.com/uYDYaBI5D9 — Korea Portal (@KoreaPortal) August 16, 2017

For the Xperia XZ1's specs, countless renders and leaks have already circulated on the internet. According to Phone Arena, the XZ1 will host a powerful HD display that is HDR-compatible and will encompass a 5.5-inch screen. A USB-C connector will also be found on the bottom part of the phone, and similarly to the Xperia XZ and XZ Premium, the sides will also feature a two-step camera shutter, a power button–slash–fingerprint scanner, and volume optimization buttons. The 3.5 mm headphone jack can be found on the topmost part of the XZ1.

If that is so, then prospective buyers might have to see at the IFA itself what makes this phone model different from its predecessors, the Xperia XZ and XZ premium. However, rumored technical specs show that the XZ1 is slated to have 4 GB of random access memory (RAM) and 3000 mAh battery, which is very good. The Samsung Galaxy S8 has the same amount of power.

For the camera's capabilities, the XZ1 will pretty much have the same specs as the XZ and XZ Premium. The back camera will feature a 19-megapixel, 960 fps slow motion camera, while the front will be left with 13 megapixels. There are rumors suggesting that the XZ1, XZ1 Compact and X1's cameras will also have a new technology built in called "Full Pixel Continuous," although no information has been confirmed regarding the specifications of this technology.

Like all Sony smartphones, the retail for the XZ1 is expected to be on the expensive side, mainly between $750–$800. The XZ1 Compact is rumored to retail at $650–$700.