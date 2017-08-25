Sony Xperia XZ1 release date, specs rumors: XZ1 Compact render leaked, reveals powerful 4.6-inch HD display

A Sony Xperia XZ variant with 32GB internal memory and Mineral Black color Sony Mobile website

There are only a few days left before Sony unveils the latest addition to their high-end smartphone collection, the Sony Xperia XZ1 and a special mini-sized variant, Xperia XZ1 Compact. There are still no details about the design and features of these new handset models from Sony, but the latest render leaks provided some insights about the devices' new features.

As leaked by popular tech leaker website OnLeaks, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact will be sporting a small but rather powerful 4.6-inch HD screen display. When compared to the 7.6-mm thick Xperia XZ1 whose render was leaked a few days ago, the Compact version will be a bit thicker than its larger variant with 9.4-mm thickness. According to WCCFTech, the thicker dimensions of the Xperia XZ1 Compact is already expected as the over-all body of the mini handset is compressed, especially that the device's reduced width must be compensated by increased thickness.

Some similarities are also expected between the Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact. Based on the leaked render of Xperia XZ1 Compact, it will have dual front-facing speakers and a distinct black bar for camera purposes at the back of the device. These features are also rumored to be included in the regular Xperia XZ1 handset.

However, it is not expected that the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact will have a 19-megapixel MotionEye camera with 960 fps frame rate. As mentioned earlier, the Xperia XZ1 Compact is already expected to have a thick design, thus it is no longer possible to add another layer of features on the body such as a camera setup. This might already be confirmed looking at the leaked render of the XZ1 Compact, where the handset does not have a camera bump similar to the regular XZ1.

As for the price of both Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, known tech tipster Roland Quandt shared his scoop on the possible price tags of the smartphones. According to his tweet, the Sony Xperia XZ1 will cost £599, equal to $700. The Xperia XZ1 Compact is expected to cost £499 or $640, according to GSMArena. Quandt's tweet also includes two Amazon links that will supposedly open the XZ1 and XZ1 Compact product pages, although the links are still not working.