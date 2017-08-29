Sony Xperia XZ1 release date, specs rumors: Upcoming flagship handset will not be bezel-less

Special blue color variant of Sony Xperia XZ 2016 Sony Mobile

Smartphone makers have kept up with the trend of minimizing the bezels on the side of a handset. This latest development in modern mobile devices is well-received by the users as it offers a different visual experience as the display area is increased. Starting with the latest Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 devices with their "Infinite Display," the bezel-less trend is expected to continue. Unfortunately for Sony Xperia followers, the upcoming Xperia XZ1 might not jump on the bandwagon just yet.

As reported by The Verge, the latest leaked renders of the Sony Xperia XZ1 reveal the new appearance and features of Sony's flagship handset. Apparently, it still has the same display as the previous Xperia smartphones. Some tech enthusiasts were disappointed by the leaks, particularly on Xperia XZ1's massive bezels.

The online publication also noted that the Sony Xperia handsets for the past few years have not seen a decrease in bezel size, unlike the other big names such as LG and Samsung that unveiled their latest top-end devices this year with smallest possible bezels. If the leaked bezel-less Xperia XZ1 turned out to be correct, Sony is already left behind as other upcoming handsets of 2017, such as Apple iPhone 8 and Google Pixel 2, are all expected to sport a bezel-less display.

Perhaps the best part of the leaked Sony Xperia XZ1 renders are the pink and black color variants of the handset. Even with the lack of innovation in the display aspect, Sony can still attract potential buyers with the flagship's slick color options. However, a pink Xperia XZ1 handset is not really something new as similar variants have already been released before.

Aside from the old, full-bezel design, the Sony Xperia XZ1 will sport a 5.2-inch full HD screen display and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. The camera department of the upcoming design might not look promising for some, as the leaks suggest only a single-lens 19-megapixel rear camera for Sony Xperia XZ1 instead of a dual camera. However, according to Tech Advisor, there will be an interesting change in the device based on the leaks, as it will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor which is different from its front-sided position in Xperia XZ.

Sony Xperia XZ1 will be unveiled at the IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany on Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. CST. Aside from the high-end Xperia phone, Sony is expected to launch a mid-range Xperia X1 smartphone.