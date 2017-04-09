Sony Xperia XZ specs, price news, reviews: Is the new Sony mobile phone worth its price?
With its slim, full metal build, Sony Xperia XZ is definitely a looker. However, is the phone's appeal only strictly limited to what appears on the surface level?
Sony Xperia XZ saw the company shifting from its glass build to a matte metallic one, giving it a classier, more refined look compared to its predecessors. The phone is slightly smaller compared to its contemporaries, and its build also slightly affects its screen size, which comes in at 5.2 inches instead of the more common 5.5 inches. Nonetheless, it boasts of a good display, thanks to its full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, albeit at a slightly lower level compared to its predecessors. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 4, which protects it from normal scratches.
For some reason, Sony chose to disable the fingerprint scanner for their US releases, with the button only serving to power the phone on or off. Like other smartphones in the Sony Xperia line, this gadget is promoted as dust-proof and water-resistant.
Also similar to other Sony Xperia phones is its focus on its camera. It comes with a 23 MP rear camera. Its front camera, on the other hand, boasts 13 MP for those clear selfies. It performs slightly better compared to other mobile devices, especially when taking night shots, although some photos can still turn out grainy when these are taken in poorly-lighted areas.
Under the shell is a 1.6 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. It comes with 32 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to up to 200 GB using a microSD card. The said device also runs with 3 GB of RAM, and it comes bundled with Android 6.01 Marshmallow.
The main downside of this phone is its price. It may have decent specs, but its $687 price tag makes this a little less attractive, especially when compared to the other Android units within that price range, such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Google Pixel. Sony Xperia phones tend to be pricey, and XZ is no exception to the rule.
-
Why do Christians worship on Sunday?
Of all the days in a week, why do Christians go to church to worship God on Sunday? Let's take a quick look.
-
Who was Moses' father?
One father we don't read of that much in the Bible, despite being praised for his faith, is Moses' own father. Who was he and what did he do to merit praise?
- 'I spy .... a Cross'? Easter games you can teach children to help them understand
- New Bethel worship album 'Starlight' released today, with all female worship leaders
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
- Why are Christians taking to the streets and marching with Crosses, Palms - and Donkeys?
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- ISIS claims responsibility for Egypt church bombings killing 36, injuring 100; Church leaders condemn attacks
- Online pastor persuades Muslim drug addict in Iran to read the Bible, leading him and his mother to Jesus
- North Korea calls US strikes on Syria 'unforgivable act of aggression'
- Mike Pence pledges US support for Iraq's war on ISIS
- Swedish police arrest suspect after truck attack that killed four
- Pope Francis to mark Holy Thursday by washing inmates' feet at maximum security prison