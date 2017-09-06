Sony WF-1000X wireless earphones to rival Apple AirPods

The Sony WF-1000X wireless earphones with a noise-canceling feature. Sony

Sony WF-1000X made its first appearance at IFA 2017 in Berlin. Based on its design and capabilities, Sony's latest wireless earphones could steal the spotlight from Apple's AirPods.

According to The Verge, Sony unveiled three new earphones at the IFA trade show last week. The latest earphones from Sony's 1000X headphone series are the WI-1000X, which are behind-the-neck earphones; the WH-1000XM2, designed as standard headphones; and the WF-1000X, the wireless headphone variant that rivals the Apple AirPods.

Among the three new headphones, the Sony WF-1000X stands out, described as a "truly wireless," something that can give Apple a run for their money. Nevertheless, the WF-1000X packs the same noise cancellation feature as the other two 1000X earphone variants.

The Sony WF-1000X provides around three hours of battery life. Sony claims that the charging case itself has the capacity to store additional two rounds of charging, with a single round amounting an hour and a half charging time. All in all, users can enjoy the wireless Sony WF-1000X earphones for nine hours straight. The WF-1000X case can be charged through a Micro USB connector.

Sony's wireless earbuds include a button for each earpiece. One button is dedicated to enabling ambient sound, while the other is reserved for receiving phone calls. The Sony WF-1000X, as well as the wired WI-1000X and WH-1000XM2, can be controlled using the Headphones Connect app.

However, if there is one advantage that the Apple AirPods has over the Sony WF-1000X, that is its tracking feature. Sony stated that their latest wireless earphones cannot be tracked once it goes missing, meaning users will have to be extra careful not to lose them.

The arrival of the Apple AirPods last year sparked a new competition in the market. In the dawn of high-end smartphones losing the 3.5-mm headphone jack, it is expected that more wireless earphones will pop up. As for WF-1000X, it remains to be seen if the latest Sony wireless earphones can match or even outperform the Apple AirPods in terms of sales.

CNET gave an early positive review of the Sony WF-1000X, stating that the wireless earphones are comfortable to wear with the user's ears being securely fit with the help of fins. Although it is important to have the headphones tightly sealed on the ears for a smooth and dynamic audio experience, or else, the bass sound will lose some quality.

The Sony WF-1000X, WI-1000X and WH-1000XM2 will arrive in the market this September. The earphones will cost $199.99, $299.99 and $349.99, respectively.