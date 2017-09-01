Sony reveals free PlayStation Plus games for September featuring 'inFamous: Second Son' and 'Strike Vector Ex'

"Strike Vector Ex" can be downloaded for free this September on PlayStation Plus. PlayStation website

Sony has revealed its offering of free PlayStation games available this month to subscribers of its paid service PlayStation Plus. The collection bring players a healthy dose of action with titles like "inFamous: Second Son" and "Strike Vector Ex."

PlayStation 4 players will get "inFamous: Second Son," an open-world action adventure game initially released in 2013. The game is set in the universe of the popular infamous series. This particular game is set many years after its predecessors, when superhumans are viewed as fearsome beings. The player will take on the adventure as character Delsin Rowe, who inadvertently discovers that he has superhuman abilities. He must learn how to control and use his powers in a world that fears people like him.

"Strike Vector Ex," another PS4 game, is a competitive first person air combat game. The player will get to choose a ship which he or she will pilot through the game's many different modes, like Deathmatch, Domination, Capture the flag, among others. The game has been refitted to sport console based controls for the PS4.

PS3 users will get "Truck Racer," where then can take control of five-ton giant trucks and push the pedal to the floor in a crazy race featuring metal and power. The game also offers customization options from the trucks' engine to its paint job.

Also for the PS3 is "Handball 16," which allows players to experience the excitement of European handball tournaments. The game will feature 68 teams and various defensive and offensive tactical set-ups.

PSVita users will also get "We Are Doomed," a twin-stick shooter where players are tasked to eliminate polygon-shaped enemies, in an action-filled, stunning display of geometry and colors.

Capping off the list of free games is PSVita's "Hatoful Boyfriend," a peculiar game that drops players into the world of St. PigeoNation's Institute, a prestigious school for pigeons where the player has been admitted as the only human student.