'Sons of Anarchy' star Charlie Hunnam reveals secret to a lasting relationship

"Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam certainly knows the secret to his lasting relationship with girlfriend Morgana McNelis. The actor recently shared that a long-term romantic bond needs a lot of work and effort to keep it secure.

At the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where his new movie "Papillon" was screened, he divulged to People magazine the secret behind the success of his love life. Hunnam, who has been with McNelis for over a decade, quipped that he keeps their relationship strong by helping her with the household chores.

He revealed, "I try to keep the romance on the reg. I've been with my girlfriend 11 years, and as anyone knows, it's been a long-term, fully monogamous relationship that requires work, a lot of work." The 37-year-old hunk further admitted that before he went to TIFF, he "ended up staying until 5 in the morning because I decided I was going to clean the entire house."

Hunnam said that he did all the grocery shopping, the laundry, and the "stuff that we just share and both do all the time" before heading to the film festival. He thought that it would be nice for his girlfriend to come home "to everything immaculate and done."

He further shared that he even put flowers in the bedroom and in the kitchen to make her happy. Needless to say, Hunnam is definitely a romantic person who knows how to keep a relationship last.

Hunnam's upcoming film, "Papillon," is a remake of the 1973 movie that starred Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman. The actor will share the spotlight with Rami Malek of "Mr. Robot" in the 2017 version, which has received rave reviews at the festival.

In an interview with W Magazine, the hunk said that he committed to the role by staying in his jail cell for "eight days" with just cigarettes, no food or water, while filming the movie. He further added, "By the time I got out of there, I really felt like I'd lost connection to reality a little bit. I couldn't go home to see my girlfriend, I had to go to England for a week to get my shit together. I thought, if I show up now after not seeing my girlfriend for four months, she's going to be like, 'Dude.'"

"Papillon" — based on Henri Charrière's autobiography — was directed by Michael Noer. It is expected to hit theaters on Dec. 16.