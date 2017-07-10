'Sons of Anarchy' spin-off news: 'Mayans MC' reshoots bring new cast, director aboard

Fans will have to wait even longer for the "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off. The FX pilot for "Mayans MC" will be undergoing some reshoots and new cast members are being added to the mix.

In May 2016, it was confirmed that "Mayans MC," a spin-off series based on the popular crime series "Sons of Anarchy," was in the works. Set two-and-a-half years after the events of the original show, the spin-off will focus on the struggles of a Mayan MC Charter prospect, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (J. D. Pardo), who is seeking revenge against a dangerous cartel.

However, it might be long before fans see EZ in action as multiple reports have suggested that the much-anticipated spin-off will be reshot and that some of the cast members will be replaced; though, it remains to be seen who will stay and who will go.

FX is also bringing in director Norberto Barba, who is known for his work on "Law & Order" and "Grimm," to direct the pilot episode reshoots — taking over from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter, who will instead focus on writing.

In an interview with Deadline, the 57-year-old screenwriter and director said he did not want to set "Mayans MC" too close to the world viewers have already known. While the spin-off is modeled after "Sons of Anarchy," it is told from a different subculture.

"It's the same [biker] subculture, but it'd be interesting to see the influences of [Hispanic] culture and how it impacts the subculture we already understand," Sutter said, adding, "I would do a contemporary piece, not a prequel, and place it far enough away from Northern California that it wouldn't step on the mythology that's already been told."

Due to the sudden changes, production for "Mayans MC" is expected to begin in late summer. When viewers can expect the spin-off series remains unknown, but a tentative fall 2017 premiere date remains.

While waiting, fans can check out the series finale of "Sons of Anarchy" below.