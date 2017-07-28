'Sonic Mania' to feature the return of fan-favorite special stages

Sega is intent on completing the throwback experience for fans of Sonic the Hedgehog, as it announces that the fan favorite special stages, a key gameplay element from earlier "Sonic" titles, will be returning to the upcoming game "Sonic Mania."

The news was announced by the developers while speaking at a San Diego Comic Convention panel for the game. While not much were provided in terms of details, a video containing the music from the special stages was also released. The track, entitled "Dimension Heist," will be the theme for the new Special Stages. It was composed by Tee Lopes and mixed by Falk Au Yeong.

Youtube/ Sonic The Hedgehog

In previous "Sonic" games, the special stages were a collection hidden levels that the player must complete in order to unlock the game's true ending. These stages usually break the game's norm, giving players a unique gameplay experience by employing different mechanics and providing new challenges.

"Sonic Mania," developed by independent studios Headcannon and PagodaWest Games, was produced in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the first game in the "Sonic" series, "Sonic The Hedgehog." The game will feature the same side-scrolling gameplay from the previous titles and will also have 2D graphics.

It will also have an opening animation that is inspired by the 1993 game "Sonic CD." A preview of the sequence is expected to be released on Aug. 14, a day before the game's worldwide release.

Advertisement

In the game, the player controls Sonic the Hedgehog and his companions Miles "Tails" Prower and Knuckles the Echidna in their quest to defeat the plans of their evil nemesis Doctor Robotnik.

"Sonic" games have been fan favorites since they were first released in the early 1990s for the Sega console platforms. Fans of the franchise will be eager to play a modern game that was inspired by the gameplay of the 90s titles that they loved. While appealing to the nostalgia of experienced gamers, the new title will also target a new generation of players.

"Sonic Mania" is expected to be released on Aug. 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.