'Sonic Mania' to feature the return of fan-favorite special stages
Sega is intent on completing the throwback experience for fans of Sonic the Hedgehog, as it announces that the fan favorite special stages, a key gameplay element from earlier "Sonic" titles, will be returning to the upcoming game "Sonic Mania."
The news was announced by the developers while speaking at a San Diego Comic Convention panel for the game. While not much were provided in terms of details, a video containing the music from the special stages was also released. The track, entitled "Dimension Heist," will be the theme for the new Special Stages. It was composed by Tee Lopes and mixed by Falk Au Yeong.
In previous "Sonic" games, the special stages were a collection hidden levels that the player must complete in order to unlock the game's true ending. These stages usually break the game's norm, giving players a unique gameplay experience by employing different mechanics and providing new challenges.
"Sonic Mania," developed by independent studios Headcannon and PagodaWest Games, was produced in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the first game in the "Sonic" series, "Sonic The Hedgehog." The game will feature the same side-scrolling gameplay from the previous titles and will also have 2D graphics.
It will also have an opening animation that is inspired by the 1993 game "Sonic CD." A preview of the sequence is expected to be released on Aug. 14, a day before the game's worldwide release.
In the game, the player controls Sonic the Hedgehog and his companions Miles "Tails" Prower and Knuckles the Echidna in their quest to defeat the plans of their evil nemesis Doctor Robotnik.
"Sonic" games have been fan favorites since they were first released in the early 1990s for the Sega console platforms. Fans of the franchise will be eager to play a modern game that was inspired by the gameplay of the 90s titles that they loved. While appealing to the nostalgia of experienced gamers, the new title will also target a new generation of players.
"Sonic Mania" is expected to be released on Aug. 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
-
Wesley Snipes releases new spiritual warfare thriller about saving mankind from demons
Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes, star of "White Men Can't Jump" and "Blade," has added a new title to his resume as an author with his debut spiritual thriller, Talon of God.
-
Angelina Jolie reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis - but what is it?
Angelina Jolie said in a new interview that she had Bell's palsy but it's a little known condition. So what causes it and what are the symptoms that will tell you if you have it?
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- After surviving breast cancer, this Christian woman has come up with a new programme to help other trauma sufferers
- The wisdom of John Stott: 9 quotes from a giant of 20th century evangelicalism
- Why the gospel made me give up fast fashion
- She was naked, her hair in the Egyptian style, when the Babylonians destroyed Jerusalem
- Be amazed afresh at the wonder of Holy Communion!
- Reaching the unreached: these people are trying to make God's love known throughout the world
- 'You know the reason': Justin Bieber denies he quit tour for 'religious reasons'
- Missionary held captive with ISIS jihadis begged God to free him - until he brought cellmates to Jesus and realized his suffering had a purpose
- Radical feminist group claims responsibility for Mexico bishops HQ bombing
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Palestinians celebrate as Israel removes barriers from Jerusalem mosque following bloody clashes
- No Jesus and no Christmas cards could soon be a reality in Australian school campuses under new proposals
- Schoolgirl describes trauma of being raped every day by ISIS 'beast' who chose her from 150 girls 'by drawing lots'