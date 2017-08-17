Entertainment
The evil of modern slavery is now 'prevalent' in the UK. Here's how the Church of England is ...
Trump's evangelical supporters flock to his side: A 'bold truthful statement about Charlottesville'
Pope Francis calls clergy child abuse 'an absolute monstrosity' in foreword to victim's book
Christian festival worshippers crushed to death by falling tree in Portugal
'There's only one "King" – that's Jesus': the Christian faith of Elvis Presley
Boko Haram: Female suicide bombers target refugee camp in northern Nigeria, killing 27
Complaint by Catholic church over porn video filmed in confession box rejected by Dutch authorities
Does Romans 13 give Donald Trump authority to 'take out' Kim Jong Un?
Chinese peace medal awarded to John Magee, the American missionary who secretly filmed the Nanking ...
Sierra Leone mudslide: Christian NGOs plead for support as 600 still missing

'Sonic Mania' news: PC release date pushed to later this month

Vincenzo Castelo

A promotional picture of the physical copy of "Sonic Mania."Facebook/Sonic

The PC release date for "Sonic Mania" was recently revealed in an unboxing video of the side-scrolling platform game's Collector's Edition.

"Sonic Mania" is already available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One consoles. Given the positive reviews, PC owners must feel envious of not being able to play the game as of yet.

According to IGN, developer Sega wanted to dedicate some extra time to optimize the PC version. The reason behind the two-week delayed release is because the said version has yet to meet the high standards of Sega's two-dimensional platformer.

Fortunately, in a message on Instagram, the developer apologized for the delay and promised to gift Sonic 1 to fans who have already purchased the Collector's Edition on Steam.

As for the other platforms, "Sonic Mania" has been well-received by critics, scoring an 87 percent on Open Critic, while fans have given it a 97 percent rating. The game did well to maintain the beauty of the original "Sonic the Hedgehog" game, keeping its 2-D format and gameplay mechanics as simple as before. This new iteration allows fans to take a trip down memory lane, complete with sound effect nostalgia and gold ring collecting.

PC Gamer has come up with a list of first impressions from other game critics. Polygon stated that the new game has fallen flat, and doesn't really offer anything new. However, other sources such as Gamespot said that "Sonic Mania" has gone back to its roots, and returned to being a true "Sonic" game that has surpassed expectation.

Given that the game stays true to the original formula, the dichotomy of old vs. new will prove to be an interesting one as more players get to experience the game. Moreover, the majority of critics speak highly of the new game, which is sure to fire up PC owners.

"Sonic Mania" for Microsoft Windows is targeted to be released on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY