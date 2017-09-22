'Sonic Adventure 3' unlikely to happen

A promotional poster of the popular Sega character "Sonic the Hedgehog." Facebook/Sonic

Fans of "Sonic the Hedgehog" are still pining for Sega to come out with "Sonic Adventure 3." However, all directions point to the game not happening at all. This is in spite of the incredibly high demand for the game. The future of the franchise is seemingly now in heated debate over the modernization of classic games such as "Sonic," and what direction Sega will take to propel the series forward.

In an exclusive interview with Polygon, the team head of "Sonic Adventure," Takashi Iizuka, stated that it might take a while for the game to come out – if the team decides to work on it. Iizuki stated that he did not want to make a sequel just because the fans demanded for it, only for it to become a disappointment and a "step back" in the advancement of the game. It could be speculated that they have run out of fresh ideas to further innovate the series for sequels.

According to Siliconera, the developers of the "Sonic" games always want to be inventive, and see a natural progression in terms of the gameplay. With a premise of "Sonic Adventure," at this point, they just do not see that happening. It may appear more natural for the developers to think of another way to present the popular blue hedgehog in a different platform, which may be a step in the right direction.

The 2D platform game that was "Sonic Adventure 2" was a welcome surprise for both newcomers and fans of the classic Sonic, but to come up with an improved version of it would be taxing since the style of gameplay is already outdated.

Inevitably, if the developers do not come up with different formulas for the "Sonic" franchise, they will find themselves repeating themselves and relying on previous formats that see very minimal changes through the years.

According to Nintendo Life, they wish Iizuka and his team all the best in progressing with the "Sonic" franchise in the upcoming years.