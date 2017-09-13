Song Joongki and Song Hye Kyo news: Couple done with wedding photo shoot

A photo of Song Joongki and Song Hye Kyo at the red carpet in Seoul Korea. REUTERS

Korean super stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are to get married at the end of next month, and the media and fans alike have been following their pre-nuptials closely. Anticipation is rising leading up to the big event, and it has been reported that the two have already wrapped up their pre-wedding photo shoot.

The Korean Portal reported that the SongSong couple are both in the U.S. — San Francisco to be exact, and that they had arrived sometime during the past weekend. It is not known yet as to how long the SongSong couple will be staying in the U.S., and there are no news reports that clarify the nature of their visit. However, it is pretty clear that they have a good reason for their visit since close friends and Korean entertainment industry artists tagged along.

True enough, the pre-wedding photos took place in San Francisco, which is why the SongSong couple needed make-up artists and their stylists, and a professional photographer. According to Inquisitr, the couple wanted to emphasize the sights of San Francisco, as the place has a very sentimental value between the two of them.

The professional team that accompanied the SongSong couple started the shoot at the Golden Gate Park, which is known for its beautiful backdrops. They then proceeded to Mill Valley, and concluded their commitments on Sept. 7 at Calistoga in California. The production value that went into this could possibly include dramatic videos to present to their guests at the wedding on Oct. 31.

The trip to San Francisco should not come as a surprise to those who closely follow the activities of the popular Korean couple. The Jakarta Post stated that Joong Ki and Hye Kyo's agencies have respectively given the go signal for them to attend to their nuptial affairs. Of course, it is safe to assume that the eventual marriage of the two will yield a good amount of publicity and business for both agencies, and the Korean entertainment industry itself.