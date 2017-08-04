Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo consider live streaming their wedding

The wedding of South Korean celebrity couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo on Oct. 31 is an event highly anticipated by their fans around the globe. Recently, reports have surfaced that the couple is mulling on broadcasting their wedding online via live stream.

Sources close to Joong Ki and Hye Kyo's respective agencies are claiming that the couple are toying with the idea of broadcasting the wedding via social media sites like Facebook and YouTube. If the couple pushes through with the idea, it will be great news for their massive fan base around the world.

Even though there has been no official confirmation from agencies Blossom Entertainment, which handles Joong Ki, or UAA, which manages Hye Kyo, this has not stopped fans from hoping they would be able to witness Korea's power couple as they tie the knot.

The couple, who showed incredible chemistry during their work in the historical military romance "Descendants of the Sun," announced their forthcoming wedding in July. The two are currently very busy with the wedding preparations.

There are also rumors circulating that the couple may hold the wedding ceremonies at the fictional Urk church in Taebaek in Gangwon Province, where "Descendants of the Sun" was filmed.

Advertisement

The series, which was one of the most successful of Korean shows in recent years, was sold to 32 countries and translated to 32 different languages. Because of its massive success, the couple has drawn a huge following around the world. However, even before the hit series, the two have found success in various Korean TV drama shows and movies.

Joong Ki, 31, rose to prominence with the historical drama "Sungkyunkwan Scandal" (2010), "The Innocent Man" (2012) and the film "A Werewolf Boy" (2012).

Hye-kyo, 35, gained popularity for portraying the lead roles in "Autumn in My Heart" (2000), "All In" (2003), "Full House" (2004) and "That Winter, the Wind Blows" (2013). She also appeared in films such as "Hwang Jin Yi" (2007), "The Grandmaster" (2013), "My Brilliant Life" (2014) and "The Queens" (2015).