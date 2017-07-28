Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Gyo wedding news: Drama location possible wedding destination; Song Joong-Ki reveals reason for marrying early

Following the news of their engagement being made public as well as their romance, Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Gyo's wedding plans are what everyone wants to know. There is a possibility that the couple will get married in the place where their relationship began and, recently, Song Joong-Ki revealed his reason for getting married early.

Life certainly imitates art for the soon-to-be-wed couple. Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Gyo were praised for their chemistry as an on-screen couple for the popular Korean drama, "Descendants of the Sun." Long after their drama ended, rumors began circulating that the two have really started to pursue a romance in real life. It was only weeks ago that the couple finally went public, revealing their relationship as well as their engagement.

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Gyo are set to be married in October, and one report suggests that the couple may wed at the place where everything seemed to have started — in the church of the fictional city of Urk, as seen in their popular drama. The couple have always been very sentimental about the show that brought the two of them together; so, it seems understandable if they decide to get married there.

After the announcement of their engagement, almost 50,000 residents of Taebaek, Gangwon, where the fictional city really is, approached their local government officials to allow the celebrity couple to marry there. The officials from Taebaek also arranged for a meeting with Song Joong-Ki's agency, Blossom Entertainment, to request that the wedding take place in the area.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Song Joong-Ki revealed his reason for wanting to get married a lot earlier than many other top actors in the industry. The actor stated that he will eventually have to get married and that some things are more important than fame.

He then shared that his main reason for wanting to get married early is because "It's Song Hye-Gyo." He then added that because it is her, he figured that it would be great to spend the rest of his life with her.