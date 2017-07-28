Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Gyo wedding news: Drama location possible wedding destination; Song Joong-Ki reveals reason for marrying early
Following the news of their engagement being made public as well as their romance, Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Gyo's wedding plans are what everyone wants to know. There is a possibility that the couple will get married in the place where their relationship began and, recently, Song Joong-Ki revealed his reason for getting married early.
Life certainly imitates art for the soon-to-be-wed couple. Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Gyo were praised for their chemistry as an on-screen couple for the popular Korean drama, "Descendants of the Sun." Long after their drama ended, rumors began circulating that the two have really started to pursue a romance in real life. It was only weeks ago that the couple finally went public, revealing their relationship as well as their engagement.
Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Gyo are set to be married in October, and one report suggests that the couple may wed at the place where everything seemed to have started — in the church of the fictional city of Urk, as seen in their popular drama. The couple have always been very sentimental about the show that brought the two of them together; so, it seems understandable if they decide to get married there.
After the announcement of their engagement, almost 50,000 residents of Taebaek, Gangwon, where the fictional city really is, approached their local government officials to allow the celebrity couple to marry there. The officials from Taebaek also arranged for a meeting with Song Joong-Ki's agency, Blossom Entertainment, to request that the wedding take place in the area.
Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Song Joong-Ki revealed his reason for wanting to get married a lot earlier than many other top actors in the industry. The actor stated that he will eventually have to get married and that some things are more important than fame.
He then shared that his main reason for wanting to get married early is because "It's Song Hye-Gyo." He then added that because it is her, he figured that it would be great to spend the rest of his life with her.
-
Wesley Snipes releases new spiritual warfare thriller about saving mankind from demons
Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes, star of "White Men Can't Jump" and "Blade," has added a new title to his resume as an author with his debut spiritual thriller, Talon of God.
-
Angelina Jolie reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis - but what is it?
Angelina Jolie said in a new interview that she had Bell's palsy but it's a little known condition. So what causes it and what are the symptoms that will tell you if you have it?
- Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
- Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- After surviving breast cancer, this Christian woman has come up with a new programme to help other trauma sufferers
- The wisdom of John Stott: 9 quotes from a giant of 20th century evangelicalism
- Why the gospel made me give up fast fashion
- She was naked, her hair in the Egyptian style, when the Babylonians destroyed Jerusalem
- Be amazed afresh at the wonder of Holy Communion!
- Reprieve for Iranian Christian who threatened to starve himself to death
- God can sometimes be silent, but he is never absent: Brian Houston talks to Christian Today
- Hundreds of Muslims converting to Christianity in Finland, churches say
- Missionary held captive with ISIS jihadis begged God to free him - until he brought cellmates to Jesus and realized his suffering had a purpose
- Radical feminist group claims responsibility for Mexico bishops HQ bombing
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs