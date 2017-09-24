Entertainment
Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo wedding news: Monochrome prenuptial photo debunked; actual photoshoot took place in the US

Sidlangan Natividad

A screenshot of a scene in "Descendants of the Sun." KBS TV

K-drama fans can now stop swooning, as Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo's black-and-white wedding photo was revealed to be fake.

Hello Kpop posted what appeared to be an image from the "Descendants of the Sun" couple's pre-wedding photo shoot a month before the couple's actual wedding. This was released as the official prenuptial picture of the couple on the Chinese microblogging website Sina Weibo. Fans, however, were quick to quell the rumors, as they have since confirmed that it was just a photoshopped fake.

The original photo was actually from a wedding pictorial of an unknown couple. This was immediately unearthed since other than the news of the Joong-ki and Hye-kyo's marriage and wedding date, no other information has been officially announced nor revealed about their upcoming nuptials.

The couple's real pre-wedding photo shoot preparation actually took place in San Francisco, California where the couple made the headlines, as they were spotted in the Los Angeles LAX convention last Sept. 3. The couple was also accompanied by their close photographer friend, Hong Jang-hyun, along with an entourage of hairstylists, make-up artists, and staff members.

Both of the stars' agencies, however, stated that the two were there for personal business. That said, Hong is a well-known wedding photographer who has lent his expertise to other celebrity couples like Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin, as well as Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon. As such, fans assumed that the pair was in San Francisco for their own prenuptial pictorial.

Some fans have worried that the couple may be having romantic troubles due to the lack of updates regarding their wedding. They can rest their fears, as the couple has admitted their preference for their relationship over their own careers. Joong-ki even stated that he would like to take breaks between jobs to pay more attention to his life with Hye-kyo.

Joong-ki and Hye-kyo's wedding is expected to take place at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 31.

