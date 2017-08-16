Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo wedding details: Leaked guest list includes many South Korean A-listers

A promotional image for "Descendants of the Sun." KBS

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are getting married. Given the popularity of the two South Korean superstars, they have kept the details of their wedding a secret. However, the guest list of the anticipated event has been leaked and proves to be a star-studded one.

The couple has already revealed that their wedding will be held at the Shilla Hotel on Oct. 31. This disappointed fans who were hoping to see actors-turned-lovers get married in the fictional place of Urk, where "Descendants of the Sun" was set. However, Shilla is a popular destination for South Korean A-listers to get married.

The guest list will include a lot of important people. Apart from the expected family and friends' sect, the wedding will see other personalities that make up the juggernaut industry of South Korean entertainment.

Song Joong Ki will most definitely have his best friend and co-actor Lee Kwang Soo as part of the wedding entourage. He might even end up being the groom's best man given their longstanding friendship.

The wedding will also undoubtedly have the cast of "Descendants of the Sun." This could include the directors Baek Sang Hoon, Lee Eung Bok, Yoo Young Eun and Kim Hyung Joon as well as writers Kim Won Seok and Kim Eun Sook.

Star of "Love in Moonlight" Park Bo Gum is also reportedly part of the guest list, as well as "My Sassy Girl" star Cha Tae Hyun. If so, this is looking to be a memorable guest list for the country's beloved couple.

According to MTV Asia, Song Joong Ki expressed in a press conference last Aug. 8 that he and his soon-to-be bride might not take any more projects together after their marriage. The reason behind this is that they will want to have a distinct separation between their marriage and their professional careers. The thought may be exciting, but fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for the two South Korean superstars.