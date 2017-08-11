Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo news: Couple's wedding venue revealed; Song Joong Ki talks about nuptials and his latest project

"Descendants of the Sun" co-stars and real life couple, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, in an interview with Korea's Entertainment Weekly YouTube/KBS World TV

The upcoming nuptials of celebrity couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo is perhaps the most anticipated event in the Korean entertainment industry today. So, it is no surprise that people, especially fans of both actors, would want to know the details. Recently, the couple's wedding venue was revealed amid preparations for the ceremony.

A source from Song Joong Ki's agency, Blossom Entertainment, confirmed that the couple will reportedly be getting married at the Shilla Hotel on Oct. 31, after a time of speculation as to where their wedding will be held. The couple supposedly received many offers of free services from various companies, but ultimately turned them all down.

The Shilla Hotel, coincidentally, was also the wedding venue for several celebrity couples, namely Jang Dong Geun and Ko So Young, Jun Ji Hyun and Choi Jun Hyuk, Kwon Sang Woo and Son Tae Young. The latest couple to have tied the knot at the hotel were H.O.T member Moon Hee Jun and former Crayon Pop member Soyul.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview via Star2, Song Joong Ki shared his thoughts on his latest project, a war film titled "Battleship Island" as well as his upcoming wedding. In his upcoming film, he plays an elite officer for the Korean Liberation Army and an agent for the United States Office of Strategic Services. Regarding his character's personality, he shared that he is someone who goes by the book, but is overcome with compassion for the people he is trying to save later.

His character's sense of responsibility is what he feels he can relate to the most. Even though the film tackles a sensitive subject, which is the history between Korea and Japan, Song Joong Ki believes that what will be shown in the film to the audiences is right, and that it is a small way of him expressing his beliefs about the subject.

"But I believed that (what the film shows) was just. It's the right thing to do, which is why I think I wasn't afraid. It was a small expression of my beliefs," explained the actor.