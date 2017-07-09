Song Hye-Kyo news update: 'Descendants of the Sun' actress denies pregnancy rumors

After denying rumors of dating, "Descendants of the Sun" leading couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye-Kyo confirmed that they are indeed a couple and announced their plans of getting married, which is scheduled on Oct. 31. Amid this huge news, another rumor has surfaced on the internet — Song Hye-Kyo is pregnant.

Is this rumor of Song Hye-Kyo having a baby bump true? According to Soompi, Song Hye-Kyo's agency United Artists (UAA) denied floating rumors about the "Descendants of the Sun" actress being pregnant.

In fact, fans of Song Hye-Kyo might see her in future movies as the actress is going to continue working after her marriage. According to Asia One, the actress is no way pregnant and is currently considering her future projects as she has been offered numerous movie roles.

Song Hye-Kyo will be seen in a South Korean film titled "Battleship Island," which is about the forced labor of Koreans during the Japanese colonial period. "Battleship Island" will be released in the country this July 26.

UAA has reported that Song Hye-Kyo will take a rest from the limelight to prepare for her wedding. The couple, dubbed as the "Song-Song Couple" by the media, previously denied dating rumors after they were reportedly spotted together in Bali, Indonesia; so did their agencies, UAA and Blossom Entertainment (Ki).

"Because marriage is not so simple but rather involves both of the family, we were very careful with everything - it is a very sensitive and significant moment in everyone's life," according to a joint statement from Song Hye-Kyo and Song Joong Ki's agencies.

Song Joong Ki also released a personal statement, saying that he and Song Hye-Kyo had made a promise early this year to start a new life together, hence, the decision to get married.