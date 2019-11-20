Song for Brexit is a 'heart cry for us to come together'

Christian songwriter Andy Flannagan has written a song for the Church to use during election season that addresses the themes of identity, tribalism, politics and race within the broader context of repentance and reconciliation.

"Reconciled" has been produced by Grammy award-winning producer Alan Branch and is accompanied by a creative lyric video by celebrated animator and filmmaker John Bowen.

The song has been released ahead of the election on December 12 and reads like a prayer, reminding the Church of the call to be one and to love our neighbours:

Your sacrifice it makes the space for all to find home

You dealt with all the walls of hate that separate us

We confess our ignorance, our idols and our pride

We confess our laziness in sticking to our side

Lord to you, to our neighbours, and to creation

May we be reconciled

Reflecting on the song's themes, Flannagan said, "As someone from Northern Ireland, I know only too well what can happen when two tribes begin to live separately within one country.

"This is a heart cry for us to come together. It is not a song about Brexit. It is a song about Jesus. But it has been written in the shadow of Brexit - it's a song of repentance to the One in whom all things will be reconciled, and whose life challenges us all to be peace-makers."

Flannagan is the executive director of Christians in Politics but has a background in music, having previously released the album Drowning in the Shallow to critical acclaim.

"Reconciled" is the first track to be released from Flannagan's forthcoming new album of worship songs.

He said he wanted the song to fill a need in the Church for songs that are worshipful while not ignoring the reality of the current times.

He said he hoped the song would be a useful tool to "awaken prayerful, brave relationship-building across" across the fault lines in British society.

"The more time we spend in worship before the God who knows it all, the more we may realise that we don't know it all," he said.

"We may then see the need to listen to people with whom we may disagree on many things, including Brexit. Being on our knees won't just change the Brexit situation, it will change us. And that may give us just a chance of being the bridge-builders that our country so desperately needs.

"In my role at Christians in Politics, as we tour the UK, I have both the privilege and the pain of seeing how divided we have become. But as the song says, I believe there is hope in that cross - the reason that everything can be reconciled."