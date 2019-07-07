Son of Duke and Duchess of Sussex christened by Archbishop of Canterbury in private ceremony

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in an intimate ceremony Sunday.

Only 25 close family and friends were present as baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The Archbishop of Canterbury took a break from the Church of England's General Synod, meeting in York over the weekend, to conduct the ceremony.

It took place in the Queen's private chapel within the castle rather than St George's Chapel, where the couple wed last year to much fanfare.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were present for the ceremony but not the Queen, who had a prior engagement.

Baby Archie was christened in the Lily Font used by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert for the baptism of their first child, Victoria, in 1841.

He was dressed in the same royal robe made by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to the Queen, as used for the christening of his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke with some royal traditions by excluding the press from the event. As such there was no TV coverage of the event and instead of a press photo opportunity before and after the ceremony, the couple chose to release a selection of photos taken by fashion photographer Chris Allerton.

They also decided to keep the names of the godparents private.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie told The Independent: "Ultimately this is a private christening for a citizen who will remain private until he is in a position to choose for himself.

"Until then, his parents — who are both public figures — will continue to share their own two lives with the world. Seems fair to me."