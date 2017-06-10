World
Somalia's president vows revenge on al Shabaab after Islamist attack kills 38
Trump says Comey not telling truth, willing to respond under oath
The Mummy review: evil has never been so bad
Revelation 17: The prostitute on the scarlet beast
Enter stage right: The conservative Christian DUP party, new kingmakers of Westminster?
Iraqi Christian girl kidnapped by ISIS returns home after 3 years missing
Alleged abuser John Smyth is expelled from his church in South Africa
AS IT HAPPENED: How the night of the general election unfolded
ANALYSIS: May brazens it out – for now – but fragile Tories could well yet implode
Did God swing the British election – or was it the Russians?

Somalia's president vows revenge on al Shabaab after Islamist attack kills 38

Reuters

Somalia's newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo attends his inauguration ceremony in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 22, 2017.Reuters

Somalia's president said late Thursday night the country's army was in 'hot pursuit' of Islamist group al Shabaab fighters after the insurgents' assault on a military base in the Puntland region that left at least 38 people dead.

In the early Thursday attack, the Islamists overran a military base in Af Urur, a town about 100 km (60 miles) south of Bosaso, the capital of Puntland, one of Somalia's semi-autonomous regions.

Most of those killed were soldiers, a Puntland security official said, adding 18 others were wounded, with an unknown number also feared captured alive.

In a statement, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo promised the Somali military would retaliate and avenge al Shabaab's attack.

'We must show no mercy in dealing with Alshabab,' he said.

Advertisement

'We promise that Alshabab won't get away with this. As of now, our troops are in hot pursuit of the enemy, they will pay for today's attack.'

The al Qaeda-linked Islamist group cited a higher toll in the attack, saying it had killed 61 soldiers. Numbers given by officials and al Shabaab often differ.

Al Shabaab is fighting to topple Somalia's central government and rule the country according to a strict version Islam's sharia law. They also want to drive out the African Union peace keeping force AMISOM which is helping to defend the central government.

The group rarely carries out attacks in Puntland, where the security forces are relatively regularly paid and receive substantial US assistance. 

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY