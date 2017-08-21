Solar Eclipse 2017: When will it start and how long will it last?

A solar eclipse in March 2016, seen from Ternate Island in Indonesia. Reuters/Beawiharta

This year's solar eclipse has many individuals talking about it as well as and many anticipating when it will come in the hopes of being able to witness it themselves. As people prepare to look outside and up at the sky tomorrow, whether from the U.S. or from other parts of the world, here is when the solar eclipse will start and how long it is going to last.

For when it will start, it depends on the location. Some might see it earlier than others, which is why Vox, via The Verge has made an eclipse watching tool that can tell a person when the eclipse will happen in their area. Users can type in their zip code and it can tell them when they should expect to see the eclipse, and where they can watch it.

Naturally, solar and lunar eclipses do not last very long, and they especially cannot be viewed with the naked eye. It is important to use a pinhole viewer or something similar to protect the eyes as this event occurs.

For those who cannot watch the eclipse from where they are, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is providing a stream for people to tune in and see this natural phenomenon. NASA will also take a lot of photos from three of their aircrafts up in space. The live program of the eclipse starts at 12 noon EDT, where a preview show will be held in Charleston, South Carolina.

By 1 p.m. EDT, it will be the viewing of the eclipse itself through the organization's cameras. It will cover the path of totality that the phenomenon will bring across the U.S., starting from Oregon all the way to South Carolina.

NASA has also set up live channels on their social media accounts. They will be on Facebook Live, Periscope on Twitter, Twitch TV, Ustream, and YouTube to make it accessible to everyone regardless of their region.