'Sniper Elite 4' DLC gets release date; what's new in Deathstorm Part 3: Obliteration?
Good news for "Sniper Elite 4" players. The third and final chapter of the game's Deathstorm downloadable content (DLC) is arriving with plenty of new content this month.
On Thursday, July 13, developer and publisher Rebellion Developments announced that the next expansion for "Sniper Elite 4's" Deathstorm, titled Obliteration, will be available starting on Tuesday, July 18 on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
"It's in the Bavarian town of Steigerloch, in the heartland of Germany, where the abominable nuclear project known as Deathstorm is being researched," the DLC's official description reads. "A heavily guarded underground complex is rumored to lie hidden beneath the sleepy town's hilltop church, with suspicious vehicle activity suggesting the Nazis are planning something big — and soon. Elite agent Karl Fairburne must draw on all his skills to neutralize the facility and bring Deathstorm down, once and for all."
As with every new "Sniper Elite 4" DLC, Obliteration will bring six new characters to use in the multiplayer game mode, three new weapons and two new maps — Facility Survival and Bunker Multiplayer — inspired by Magazzeno Facility and Allegra Fortress campaign mission, respectively.
The expansion also brings a new "Authentic Plus" level, which features relentless enemies and even fewer display raids. Players are also allowed to choose their rifle's scope reticle and there will be a new Elite rank that raises the level cap from 50 to 250.
Set in the year 1943, "Sniper Elite 4" sends marksman Karl Fairburne to the forests, mountains and coastal towns of Italy where he must team up with the Italian Resistance to help free their country and defeat a terrifying new threat.
"Sniper Elite 4" was released on Feb. 14 and sold 226,620 units its first week, according to VGChartz's Global Weekly Chart. The game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 155,180 units sold (68 percent) compared to the 71,440 units sold for the Xbox One (32 percent).
