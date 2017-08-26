SNES-themed 3DS XL release date news: New console out in Europe in October

A product image of the SNES-themed New Nintendo 3DS XL Nintendo/Twitter

Nintendo announced on Aug. 22 the release of a new console that banks on nostalgia and delivers on quality, with its top-of-the-line 3D graphics in a portable, handheld device.

Gaming company Nintendo revealed at Gamescom 2017 that the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES)-themed New Nintendo 3DS XL will be coming out in Europe on Oct. 13.

Introducing the New Nintendo #3DS XL – Super Nintendo Entertainment System Edition, coming to store shelves on 13/10! #NintendoGC pic.twitter.com/45YNDK1nNm — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 22, 2017

The console design looks similar to the Super Famicon-themed New 3DS XL, which was released exclusively in Japan in 2016. There are minor changes, however, which includes the swapping of "Super Famicon" lettering to a Super Nintendo logo.

The Europe version of the SNES-themed 3DS XL designed to look like an original SNES, features red, yellow, green, and blue face buttons like the Super Famicom device. The America release, on the other hand, will have purple face buttons instead.

The SNES-themed 3DS XL is capable of displaying stereoscopic 3D graphics, unlike the earlier New 2DS XL.

It will be launched on the same day that Super Mario 3D Land," "Luigi's Mansion 2," and "Kirby: Triple Deluxe" will be added to the 3DS line of budget Nintendo Selects in Europe. The console will be released without an AC adapter like most other releases in Europe. There is no official price yet for the SNES-themed console. The Super Famicon themed 3DS XL was sold for $190.

The latest special-themed Nintendo released in North America is the Samus Edition, which will launch on Sept. 15, together with the game. The console design features intergalactic hunter Samus Aran. The special edition console will sell for $199, while the "Metroid: Samus Returns" game will sell separately for an additional $39.99.