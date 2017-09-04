SNES Classic Mini update: Console comes with two new features; stocks sold out in minutes

The Nintendo SNES Classic edition. Nintendo/Super-NES-Classic

Nintendo's revival of their classic console has tech enthusiasts and gamers wanting to get their hands on it when it hits shelves later this month. Stocks of the mini version of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System have been sold out just minutes after they were placed for pre-order.

It is safe to say that the anticipation is real for the console. Those who were lucky enough to get themselves one will know that the SNES Classic Mini comes with a few new features to improve their gaming experience alongside the design that makes gamers remember the early days of gaming.

As revealed by Express, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Mini console will come with a rewind feature that will allow players to back track to those challenging moments in the games. Depending on the kind of game that is being played on the console, players can rewind up to a few minutes while they play. Make a mistake? Miss an item? Players can always reset and rewind back to correct those errors.

Players can also make suspend points to be able to return to the game a lot quicker. This provides a bigger chance for players to finish those challenging games, like in "Contra III: The Alien Wars." Along with "Contra III," other classic titles are expected to be compatible with the SNES Classic Mini, such as "Donkey Kong Country," "Earthbound," "Final Fantasy III," "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past," and many more.

The SNES Classic Mini console sold out in both the U.S. and U.K. in preorder sales. Apart from those who were not so lucky to get their hands on a console or two, those who were able to reserve a console on Amazon might not get theirs for a while. According to GameSpot, they received an email telling them that their order might not be ready when the console officially launches.

Some fans have also experienced a cancellation in their pre-orders by other retailers, which caused some backlash from angry customers. One fan in particular, preordered the console from Best Buy, which was shortly cancelled due to lack of stocks.

The SNES Classic Mini will officially come out on Sept. 29.