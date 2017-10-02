SNES Classic Edition stock latest news, update: Retailers to have enough units this holiday season

A promotional image of the SNES Classic Edition. Nintendo

Fans of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Classic Edition don't have to fret; there's enough of the video game console for everyone.

Polygon reached out to retailers Target, GameStop and Toys R Us and confirmed that they will be selling the game console throughout the holiday season.

Each of the retailers had their representatives comment about future shipments and they said the SNES Classic Edition will make a comeback from time to time throughout the holiday season, but added they're "not sure when those shipments will be coming."

The representatives also said that they would make an announcement when the shipments arrive once they get the heads up from Nintendo.

Polygon also reached out to Best Buy but the retail giant declined to make a statement on the future shipments of the gaming console. The publication also reached out to Nintendo for an estimated date on when the shipments will be deployed. The video game console company has yet to issue a statement about it.

Ever since Nintendo encountered some hijinks on the rollout of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Classic Edition last year, executives have ramped up the production of SNES Classic Edition in anticipation of such problems.

In an interview with the Financial Times last month, Reggie Fils-Aimé, president of Nintendo of America, said that consumers should not be shelling out more than the $80 price that Nintendo has set. He added that purchasing the SNES Classic Edition should not be like a scavenger hunt.

Nintendo has made the SNES Classic Edition available for everyone via pre-order several months before the console's launch on Sept 29, unlike the NES Classic Edition, which as launched on a first come, first served basis.

Even though it encountered some technical hiccups, giant retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Amazon and Wal-Mart managed to sell their stocks ahead of the launch. It was only Toys R Us that did not offer a pre-order option for the SNES Classic Edition.