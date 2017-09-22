SNES Classic Edition release date news: Nintendo to have midnight launch party; console will still be available at Toys R Us

A promotional image of the SNES Classic Edition. Nintendo

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Classic Edition will officially be available on Friday, Sept. 29. Gamers who are more than excited to get their hands on the console can already pre-order now or line up early before the New York store opens at midnight.

According to Nintendo Life, Nintendo's New York store will have a midnight launch party for the first 150 gamers to line up outside on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. EDT. The company also announced this special event on their Twitter account.

Hey everyone! We have a super announcement! pic.twitter.com/poOLiNjveV — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) September 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Polygon reported that despite Toy R Us' filing for bankruptcy, the store will still carry the new SNES Classic Edition. The only thing that they won't be able to do is handling pre-orders. Gamers can still buy the console via Toys R Us on Sept. 29.

"Stores will open at normal time and have limited inventory of the console, so we encourage customers to get in line before doors open on Friday morning for the chance to scoop up this hot item," a representative of the company stated.

The CEO and chairman of Toys R Us, Dave Brandon, said that he is grateful for Nintendo and other vendors who continue to trust them with their products. Therefore, business will remain the same, especially as the holiday season starts to kick in.

"We also appreciate the strong support our investors have provided over time and the constructive role they are playing in this process that will allow us to create a brighter future for our company," he added.

Fans of the SNES Classic Edition can purchase the console at all gadget and gaming stores nationwide beginning on Sept. 29. This includes Best Buy stores and other Nintendo outlets.