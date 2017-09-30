'Skyrim' news: Survival Mode coming to all platforms this October

Banner poster for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim elderscrolls.bethesda.net

Hunger, fatigue and brutal weather are the new mods coming to the special edition of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" this coming October. This is the first time the open-world action role-playing game (ARPG) will be implementing a "Survival Mode" theme most games from the genre have been using for the past five years.

The update will be available to PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. As of writing, PC gamers can try out the beta via Steam. The map will show which regions are warm, cold and freezing. This will encourage players to prepare more when going out for quests. Avatars can keep warm through the armor and clothes they wear or by standing near a fire.

Once Survival Mode launches, players on any platform can get it for free for an entire week. Any purchases of the game mod after the launch week will be given a price tag.

According to Bethesda, hunger fatigue and the weather will be some of the new stuff watch out for. Players will need to eat in order to survive. Eating cooked food and raw food will have different effects on the avatar, as well as the quantity consumed.

Stamina and Magicka will decrease the more the avatar gets tired. Players will need to rest and even sleep on a bed in order to properly recover these parameters. Furthermore, having no rest will have effects on drinking potions.

The cold weather of "Skyrim" will decrease the max health of avatars. If not properly prepared for the region, the weather of the map will affect the performance of the avatar. The level of cold will affect movement speed, character ability efficiency and overall character parameters.

Players can only get to places now by riding a horse or traveling on foot, since the upcoming update will disable fast travel. Gold is needed for Shrines and players will be carrying less of their stuff during Survival Mode.

Bethesda's Creation Club that created the "Skyrim Survival Mode" is also the mastermind behind the highly received mods for "Fallout 4."