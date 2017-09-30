'Skyrim' DLC news, update: Survival Mode to deliver tougher gameplay

Promotional photo for the Survival Mode of "Skyrim Special Edition." Bethesda

"The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition" may just have gotten a little bit harder to play.

In a blog post by developer Bethesda Game Studios, "Skyrim Special Edition" will introduce a Survival Mode in a similar vein to another title, "Fallout 4." This mode will be launched by mods from Creation Club.

Once released, Survival Mode will be free for one week across platforms like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Consumers who download the update in its first week can play and keep it for free. Once the trial is over, consumers will have to pay for the Creation Club content. Bethesda has not released a price for the Survival Mode as of yet.

The "Skyrim Special Edition" version was launched for PS4 and Xbox One in 2016. Other "Skyrim" users were given the upgrade to the remastered version last year for free.

"Skyrim's" Survival Mode is currently in the beta stage on Steam and will come to other gaming consoles next month.

The new gaming mode has intensified the effects of the extremely cold environment of "Skyrim" and requires players to take frequent rests and increase the need to cook and consume food.

Survival Mode has also disabled fast travel and even if players are able to hire a carriage to get to their destination, they will still be required to take a rest and eat.

There's a significant reduction in the carry weight, which greatly cuts down on the option for weapons but it also affects the loot that players can carry.

Players can now only level up after sleeping on a bed, health points will no longer generate over time and players will have to rely on spells, nourishment and potions.

"The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim — Special Edition" will be released for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 17.