Six tips for Christians as Brits prepare to vote in the general election

How will you vote in the UK general election on Thursday June 8th?

It is far less common than it used to be these days to have a life-long attachment to one particular political party. So it is likely our choice will be swayed by the media, by peers, by Facebook and by our own interests.

Britain will soon go to the polls with another general election. Philip Halling

But as Christians, how in particular should our faith inform the way we think about casting our ballot? Here are six things to keep in mind.

1. Firstly, I hope you will vote. It is a hard-won privilege which many societies lack. I am always a bit baffled by the 30 per cent or so who never vote, perhaps because almost everyone I know does. But if you are doubtful about making the effort, please consider what a great opportunity and responsibility it is. As a Christian you can make a positive, prayerful difference.

2. Remember politicians are human – like you! I was a political journalist for some years and while, yes, there were some crooks, which libel laws forbid me from naming, most were well-motivated. So we don't need to impute the worst motives to others just because they have different political views.

Political leaders may have views which we personally find abhorrent. But that doesn't mean we have to be derisive about them, or attach unkind epithets to them. By all means let us debate and disagree with people's views and policies, but it is quite another thing to attack their character and personality or to make assumptions about them as people for which we have no real evidence.

3. Realise that whoever you vote for, you will be disappointed. This is partly because politicians are fallible – like you. But it is also because from a Christian perspective neither capitalism nor socialism (nor any mix) takes account of the human heart (our thoughts and motives). Thus, for example, capitalism may generate wealth but can default to greed if people are not philanthropic; equally, socialism may provide public services but can default to laziness because of a lack of incentive when there is limited competition.

That's why the message of Jesus Christ is so distinctive. In Christian belief, the heart of our problems is the problem of the human heart. If we want to change the world, we ourselves need to be changed. And that is what Christ offers (though as we all know, we are very much imperfect 'work in progress' until the day we die!).

4. Recognise that Christians, like others, disagree. Theresa May, Tim Farron and Jonathan Bartley (Green co-leader and founder of the Ekklesia Christian think tank) all have an explicit Christian faith. There is an inter-party group of Christian MPs who meet to pray and read the Bible together, transcending political boundaries. That is how it should be, irrespective of party. It is possible to be a Christian socialist, Conservative, Liberal Democrat and so on, although it would not be possible to be a Christian and vote for an implicitly racist grouping.

6. Read the Scriptures and let them inform your vote. At the start of his ministry Jesus set out what is often called the Nazareth Manifesto: 'Good news to the poor... release to the captives... recovery of sight to the blind... letting the oppressed go free...' (Luke 4:14 onwards).

There are parts of the Bible which refer to justice. We might also think of Amos 5 which denounces those who 'levy a straw tax on the poor and impose a tax on their grain' and 'oppress the innocent and take bribes and deprive the poor of justice in the courts' before calling for justice to 'roll on like a river'. And there is a strong Biblical mandate for caring for the environment too. 'The earth is the Lord's and everything in it,' as several Scripture verses state, with humanity being given the responsibility of being wise stewards of the planet.

6. Rejoice in Prayer. It is good to pray for wisdom about how to vote, and to pray for governmental leaders afterwards. As the New Testament puts it, we should pray for 'all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Saviour, who wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth.'

Finally, enjoy voting! Isn't it great we have the freedom to do so?

David Baker is a former daily newspaper journalist now working as an Anglican minister in Sussex, England. Find him on Twitter @Baker_David_A