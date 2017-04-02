'Sister Wives' rumors: Meri may be divorcing Kody
Rumors and speculations continue to revolve around Kody Brown's polygamous family in "Sister Wives" especially after the catfishing scandal that surfaced earlier this year about his original wife Meri.
There are rumors that Meri may be pondering on permanently leaving the polygamous family, after she was not seen in one of the family celebrations held recently.
On February 25, Kody and three of his four wives — Robyn, Christine, and Janelle — went to Las Vegas to celebrate Janelle's newest business venture, InTouch Weekly learned exclusively. However, the scenario looked peculiar as Meri did not join the rest in the happy event. This further sparked the rumor that Meri is looking into divorcing Kody and leaving the relationship permanently.
A source exclusively told the same entertainment portal, "Meri is a bit removed from the rest of the family."
However, Meri is not the only one who seems to be having some problems. While Janelle, Christine, and Robyn looked happy in the event, the source also revealed that Kody is distracted, distant, and "kept walking away." In the previous seasons of "Sister Wives," Kody and Meri have been trying to patch up their marriage, but it looks like the misunderstanding and issues have taken their toll on their relationship.
Meanwhile, aside from the rumors about Meri's thoughts on divorcing Kody, there are also rumors that Robyn is looking into the same option. Kody is reportedly mistreating Robyn and is considering marrying a fifth wife, which does not fare well with her.
As for the rest, although there were rumors last year about Christine and Janelle considering the same thing, there are no reports about this lately.
All four wives and Kody are yet to confirm the matter. Most likely, the issue will be tackled in a new season of "Sister Wives," but TLC is yet to confirm whether the reality television show will continue with a ninth installment.
