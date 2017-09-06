Sir Tom Jones news: Postpones U.S. tour due to medical issues

A photo of singer Tom Jones performing at the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium in London in 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Knighted singer, Tom Jones delayed his scheduled U.S. tour due to some health issues. As of now, the tour is scheduled for 2018. The singer's associates professionally took to social media to announce the news, to assure his fans about the updates.

The announcement was posted as a public notice on Instagram, wherein it was stated that the tour would commence sometime between May to June. Jones looks forward to seeing his patrons on 2018, and even reassured fans that they could get their refunds if they so wished. The tickets that fans already have can still be used for 2018.

The reason behind the tour's cancellation isn't quite clear since no concrete information was given about Jones' medical issues apart from the fact that he is following his doctor's advice. This led concerned fans to speculate as to what might be ailing the singing icon.

The tour was supposed to begin on Sept. 6 and end in Oct. 6 for a total of 12 appearances — and was set to start on Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The Sun reported that the mystery illness could possibly be an effect from touring in 12 countries for a total of 26 shows. This could cause the 77-year-old "Sex Bomb" singer to be fatigued or exhausted, which he probably hasn't recovered from. Additionally, his wife, Linda, died last year at the age of 59.

These factors may have contributed to the singer having some medical complications, coupled with some emotional distress from the untimely demise of his wife. Whatever these ailments may be, fans are hoping that nothing is too serious for Jones — which is likely the case since he won't be taking too long of a break before going on tour again.

Jones has had his share of success in the entertainment business for about six decades. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Jones finished his European tour in August, and has had a myriad of hits since he released his first album in 1965. Recently, he was a special guest for television's singing competition "The Voice," where he coached contestants and gave them tips for their singing.