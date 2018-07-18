Sir Cliff Richard wins privacy case against BBC

Sir Cliff Richard has won a case for damages against the BBC over its coverage of a police raid on his home in 2014 he claimed was a 'serious invasion' of his privacy.

Reuters Sir Cliff Richard has won damages from the BBC.

The singer, known for his Christian faith, took legal action over the broadcast of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, which followed an allegation that he had sexually assaulted a child during a Billy Graham crusade event at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane football stadium, in 1985. He denied the accusation, no charges were brought and he was never arrested, and South Yorkshire Police agreed to pay Sir Cliff £400,000 after settling a claim he brought against the force.

Now he has won £210,000 from the BBC for the 'general effect' of the broadcast on his life. Mr Justice Mann said the BBC had infringed Sir Cliff's right to privacy in a 'serious and sensationalist way' with its coverage, which involved footage broadcast from a helicopter. He also said Sir Cliff is entitled to recover further sums for the financial impact of the broadcast.

The BBC previously told Christian Today that it had a 'duty to report on matters of public interest' and that it stood by its decision to report the raid.

Sir Cliff said: 'My life was effectively turned upside down and my reputation, worldwide, was unnecessarily damaged.'