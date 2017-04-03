Sinners R Us? We do it God's way? Help this clergyman find a new slogan for the Church of England

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Does the Church of England need a corporate slogan?

Rev Richard Coles, the witty Church of England clergyman who is a former member of the Communards pop group and a BBC broadcaster, has shared on Facebook that he's been asked to think up a corporate slogan for the Church.

Coles doesn't say who the request is from - whether it is the official Church of England HQ, the Archbishop of Canterbury himself - or merely his own churchwarden looking to spruce up his church noticeboard at Finedon in Northamptonshire where he is the Vicar. Christian Today has reached out to him for more information. (If you want to know more about Coles, I interviewed him once for Christian Today.)

Not all are entirely serious - or even original.

And some we couldn't reproduce here, on grounds of heresy - and taste.

One suggestion has even been adopted already by a diocese looking for a three-word mission statement.

Here's some of the best and most amusing responses to Rev Richard Coles' request for a corporate slogan for the CofE:

Hopeless 2 hopeful

Sinners R Us

We do it God's way

Loving You loving me

We're Open On Sundays

A Vicar is for life, Not just for Christmas!

Come in for a faith lift!

We're a church, for Christ's sake

Hospital for sinners

39 Articles - we can't quite believe in them but we can't quite let them go either

Rites for the wronged

Believing, Belonging and Affirming

Wider, Younger, Deeper

Southwell diocese

Prayers'R'Us

Christ died to save sinners. Come and meet them

A messy church before that was A Thing

If anyone can - AngliCAN!

Salvation4U

Helping the helpless, since the year dot

Jesus is Coming - Look Busy

Finally, my own suggestion: Don't Leave Me This Way - the name of the Communards Number 1 record and best-selling single of 1986.

