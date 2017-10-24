Sing! Master songwriters Keith and Kristyn Getty share their tips for churches

Keith and Kristyn Getty are significant songwriters and worship leaders, and now they've written a book encouraging churches to share the gift of music with all their members. Sing!: How Worship Transforms Your Life, Family and Church comes with a raft of recommendations from conservative Christians including Mark Dever, DA Carson and Anne Graham Lotz.

At its heart is the belief that 'the Church has been, is, always should be and can be a joyfully singing Church. In a sense, singing is part of what we exist to do.' Congregational singing, they believe, is 'one of the greatest and most beautiful tools we have been given to declare God's "excellences", strengthening His Church and sharing His glory with the world.'

Keith and Kristyn Getty have written a guide to singing for Christians. Keith and Kristyn Getty

The Gettys have certainly practised what they preach. In Christ Alone, written by Keith and his long-time writing partner Stuart Townend, has held the position of the most frequently sung in UK churches for the last nine years and Getty hymns are included in most modern hymn compilations.

We are made to sing, they say, and they're adamant that anyone can sing, though perhaps not very tunefully: 'Your voice may not be of professional standard, but it is of confessional standard.' The book talks about how singing the great words of faith nurtures our imaginations, expresses overflowing thankfulness, expresses and confirms us in gospel truth and sustains us in difficult times.

It also speaks of the importance of singing in the family – not, perhaps, something everyone might feel comfortable with, as the authors admit. But 'Songs help us train children in the "language" of the Christian faith,' they say.

At the end of the short book – it's only 150 pages – are 'bonus tracks' including a 10-point checklist for pastors with questions like, 'Is your church singing strong songs?' and 'Am I overseeing the overall selection or "canon" of songs?' There's a risk churches can end up with a narrow range of songs, in terms of their depth and theological breadth, they say, advising: 'Ensure that your church's song list includes hymns and songs that touch on all the major doctrines and seasons of life, just as the Psalms and historical hymnals do.' There's advice to worship leaders and musicians, too – and to songwriters.

Sing! is a short but useful book with plenty of discussion points for groups and thought-provoking questions. It will be a gift for many churches.

Sing! costs £5.50 for single copies and there are discounts for bulk buys.